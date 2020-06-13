/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 AM
266 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jupiter Farms, FL
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Jupiter Farms
1 Unit Available
17137 131st Terrace N
17137 131st Terrace North, Jupiter Farms, FL
Beautiful & private 1.5 acre lot, no HOA, very large swimming pool, beautiful finishes with new appliances. Very safe area, enormous detached garage, bring your boats or RV! Call the listing agent today.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Jupiter Farms
1 Unit Available
16655 113th Trail N
16655 113th Trail North, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
Enjoy a serene setting with beautiful horses as your morning view from your private oversized screened porch room.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Jupiter Farms
1 Unit Available
12168 Sandy Run Road
12168 Sandy Run Road, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2483 sqft
Enjoy Florida Living At It's Finest! This Spectacular Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home Is Unique To All Other Properties Currently On The Market! Water, Cable/Internet, Lawn Care, Pool Service Included! Electric Up to $250 Included Per Month!
Results within 1 mile of Jupiter Farms
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
225 Carina Drive
225 Carina Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2580 sqft
Rarely available rental! Enjoy Jupiter Country Club living in this Single Family lakefront home - Annual or Seasonal. This move in ready Pool home offers 3 Bedrooms + Den. Impeccably furnished inside and out, with covered lanai + Pool w/ Spa.
Results within 5 miles of Jupiter Farms
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
Gables
2 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Vintage
83 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5803 Sullivan Road
5803 Sullivan Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
141 Carina Dr
141 Carina Drive, Jupiter, FL
Unique 4 bedroom/3 full bath home has impact glass, high ceilings (double coffered w/crown), plantation shutters throughout, tankless water heater.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights of Jupiter
1 Unit Available
6262 Adams St
6262 Adams Street, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1596 sqft
Don't miss your chance to make this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and an open, lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a wrap-around screened in patio for your enjoyment! The interior features
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Martinique
1 Unit Available
2977 E Community Drive
2977 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1670 sqft
*Martinique*Abacoa*Gym*Wood Floors* - Property Id: 274912 Beautifully upgraded townhome in Martinique, Abacoa! Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash, newer large capacity washer/dryer, pocket doors, finished closets,
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
863 University Boulevard
863 University Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1382 sqft
*Luxury apartment in Jupiter*Gym* - Property Id: 274907 Luxury apartment in the heart of Jupiter! Beautiful clubhouse with billiards, computer room, resort-style pool, fitness center,party room, TVs, dog park and car wash.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2094 Dickens Ter
2094 Dickens Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
NEW Alton 5BR Additional Private 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 274251 Fabulous Park C model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with 2XL walkin closets.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9366 SE River Terrace
9366 Southeast River Terrace, Martin County, FL
Treasure in Tequesta - This newly remodeled, 4-bedroom, 2-bath waterfront property is a true treasure.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5551 Center St
5551 Center Street, Palm Beach County, FL
None
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
PGA National
1 Unit Available
15 Tournament Blvd
15 Tournament Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2110 sqft
Large 3bd 2 ba 2 car garage town home in the PGA National Community the Villas of Burwick! Large living, family and master suite.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
118 Jesup Lane
118 Jesup Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1953 sqft
Beautiful townhome completely renovated 3 BR 3.1 BA end unit townhome with den/office and half bath on 1st floor located in sought out neighborhood of Osceola Woods near downtown Abacoa.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4573 Artesa Way S
4573 Artesa Way South, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2274 sqft
LEASE OPTION/LEASE TO OWN POSSIBLE. Ideally located within steps of numerous fitness, shopping, medical and dining options! Serene cozy gated community of just 155 homes. Built with quality in mind by Lennar Homes, this truly is a hidden gem.
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
12867 Alton Road
12867 Alton Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2148 sqft
BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT and PRESERVE VIEW TOWN HOME.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hamptons
1 Unit Available
188 S Hampton Drive
188 South Hampton Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1975 sqft
Single family home in desirable Hamptons with private pool with Southern Exposure. This home is special. Kitchen has been opened and modified..fabulous look. Private pool area. 2 good dogs okay
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Martinique
1 Unit Available
3183 East Community Drive
3183 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1670 sqft
3183 East Community Drive, Martinique, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
255 Murcia Drive
255 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1457 sqft
Quiet Corner unit, 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bathroom Town home. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops and wood floors.
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
275 Porto Vecchio
275 Porto Vecchio Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2913 sqft
This welcoming, 3bd, 3.5ba plus office is located in desirable Mirasol County Club Community. Golf Membership. Crips clean lines, beautiful natural light though-out this lovely home.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FL