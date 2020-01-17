All apartments in Jasmine Estates
9825 Gray Fox Ln
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:48 AM

9825 Gray Fox Ln

9825 Gray Fox Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9825 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
alarm system
Call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222 for showings. Three bedrooms are hard to find that look this good & are affordable. Bathroom has been torn down to the studs & rebuilt. No more tub. Brand new tiled shower stall with glass sliding doors, new vanity, & light fixture with built in ventilation. This home has been freshly painted on the inside & new carpeting installed in all three bedrooms. All new ceiling fans have been put in to keep the air in the house flowing on the hottest of Florida days. A/C was replaced less than 2 years ago too. Entire rear of property is vinyl fenced. And on top of all this alarm system monitoring is included. No last month required but high deposit is. One, non-aggressive breed, dog up to 35 lbs. will be considered. A full size washer & dryer set are in garage & will not be warranted by owner. Renter to verify square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9825 Gray Fox Ln have any available units?
9825 Gray Fox Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9825 Gray Fox Ln have?
Some of 9825 Gray Fox Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9825 Gray Fox Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9825 Gray Fox Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9825 Gray Fox Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9825 Gray Fox Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 9825 Gray Fox Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9825 Gray Fox Ln offers parking.
Does 9825 Gray Fox Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9825 Gray Fox Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9825 Gray Fox Ln have a pool?
No, 9825 Gray Fox Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9825 Gray Fox Ln have accessible units?
No, 9825 Gray Fox Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9825 Gray Fox Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9825 Gray Fox Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9825 Gray Fox Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9825 Gray Fox Ln has units with air conditioning.
