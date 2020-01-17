9825 Gray Fox Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222 for showings. Three bedrooms are hard to find that look this good & are affordable. Bathroom has been torn down to the studs & rebuilt. No more tub. Brand new tiled shower stall with glass sliding doors, new vanity, & light fixture with built in ventilation. This home has been freshly painted on the inside & new carpeting installed in all three bedrooms. All new ceiling fans have been put in to keep the air in the house flowing on the hottest of Florida days. A/C was replaced less than 2 years ago too. Entire rear of property is vinyl fenced. And on top of all this alarm system monitoring is included. No last month required but high deposit is. One, non-aggressive breed, dog up to 35 lbs. will be considered. A full size washer & dryer set are in garage & will not be warranted by owner. Renter to verify square footage.