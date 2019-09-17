All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 9821 Gray Fox Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9821 Gray Fox Ln
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

9821 Gray Fox Ln

9821 Gray Fox Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9821 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb7f5520b1 ---- MO/LB Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Car Garage home in Port Richey's The Lakes Neighborhood! Close to shopping, schools, and much more you will love having your own private fenced back yard! Enjoy your in garage laundry hookups and a large screened back porch! You will love the layout of this home leaving a nice open floorpan and large bedrooms. Be sure not to wait too long on this one it will not last! FOR MORE INFORMATION SUCH AS PRICING, QUALIFICATIONS, ETC PLEASE VISIT WWW.ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM /// TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE EMAIL ME A COPY OF YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE TO MICHAEL@ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9821 Gray Fox Ln have any available units?
9821 Gray Fox Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9821 Gray Fox Ln have?
Some of 9821 Gray Fox Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9821 Gray Fox Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9821 Gray Fox Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9821 Gray Fox Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9821 Gray Fox Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 9821 Gray Fox Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9821 Gray Fox Ln offers parking.
Does 9821 Gray Fox Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9821 Gray Fox Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9821 Gray Fox Ln have a pool?
No, 9821 Gray Fox Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9821 Gray Fox Ln have accessible units?
No, 9821 Gray Fox Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9821 Gray Fox Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9821 Gray Fox Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9821 Gray Fox Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9821 Gray Fox Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College