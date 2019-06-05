All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 9736 Gray Fox Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9736 Gray Fox Ln
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

9736 Gray Fox Ln

9736 Gray Fox Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9736 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information or to schedule a showing appointment please call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222 or Kirby Dulin at 727-244-7471. There is nothing more this house needs. Brand new A/C, new windows, & a newer roof are just the start of the upgrades at this quaint home for rent in Regency Park. The owner installed all wood kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Bathroom has all tile shower stall & new fixtures. Faux wood blinds or curtains on every window. French doors open up to the newly screened in rear porch. And, vinyl privacy fence runs the perimeter of the backyard. Only one dog or cat up to 30 lbs. will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9736 Gray Fox Ln have any available units?
9736 Gray Fox Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9736 Gray Fox Ln have?
Some of 9736 Gray Fox Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9736 Gray Fox Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9736 Gray Fox Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9736 Gray Fox Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9736 Gray Fox Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9736 Gray Fox Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9736 Gray Fox Ln offers parking.
Does 9736 Gray Fox Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9736 Gray Fox Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9736 Gray Fox Ln have a pool?
No, 9736 Gray Fox Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9736 Gray Fox Ln have accessible units?
No, 9736 Gray Fox Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9736 Gray Fox Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9736 Gray Fox Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9736 Gray Fox Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9736 Gray Fox Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College