9736 Gray Fox Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

For more information or to schedule a showing appointment please call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222 or Kirby Dulin at 727-244-7471. There is nothing more this house needs. Brand new A/C, new windows, & a newer roof are just the start of the upgrades at this quaint home for rent in Regency Park. The owner installed all wood kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Bathroom has all tile shower stall & new fixtures. Faux wood blinds or curtains on every window. French doors open up to the newly screened in rear porch. And, vinyl privacy fence runs the perimeter of the backyard. Only one dog or cat up to 30 lbs. will be considered.