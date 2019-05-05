All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated May 5 2019

9640 Gray Fox Ln

9640 Gray Fox Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9640 Gray Fox Ln, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home at houses4rentflorida.com with about 1100 SQFT. This property has a fenced in back yard with a very spacious kitchen and open floor plan. There are many ceiling fans throughout the home as well as being freshly painted. There is a walk in shower and plenty of storage space. No carpet in the home!!!!!!! Has laminate and linoleum, the garage is very spacious and is in a great neighborhood

We have a video walkthrough of the property on our website at houses4rentflorida.com under our properties available, your first step is to Click the apply now button to apply on our site houses4rentflorida.com or you can visit the application directly at

?call me at (813) 444-6209 if you have any questions

9640 Grey Fox lane, port richey FL 33668

(RLNE4869357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9640 Gray Fox Ln have any available units?
9640 Gray Fox Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9640 Gray Fox Ln have?
Some of 9640 Gray Fox Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9640 Gray Fox Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9640 Gray Fox Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9640 Gray Fox Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9640 Gray Fox Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9640 Gray Fox Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9640 Gray Fox Ln offers parking.
Does 9640 Gray Fox Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9640 Gray Fox Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9640 Gray Fox Ln have a pool?
No, 9640 Gray Fox Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9640 Gray Fox Ln have accessible units?
No, 9640 Gray Fox Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9640 Gray Fox Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9640 Gray Fox Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9640 Gray Fox Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9640 Gray Fox Ln has units with air conditioning.
