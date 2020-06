Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great house with a POOL...3 Bedrooms 2 Baths 1 Car Garage. new roof new windows and sliding doors to go to the pool.Screen porch in pool area great place to BBQ.......New Air Conditioner,,,,,Repainted inside and out...

Great place to entertain...Fenced in yard with Pool...Tile in most areas Must see to Appreciate...Pool service once a week...included...Al electric home..Close to shops and main roads..Vacant....