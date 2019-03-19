9421 Barnstead Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Home coming soon 9/21/18!Adorable home available for a self - tour! Recently remodeled, from front to back, this home is truly impressive! As you walk in, you will admire the wood style flooring that is further enhanced by the natural light that streams in from the over - sized window! The key feature to the home has to be the awesome kitchen which comes equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting. As a bonus, the kitchen comes with a large, center kitchen island where you can cook to your hearts content! The natural oak, stained cabinets perfectly complement the color of the wood style flooring. Equally as impressive are the bedrooms and bathrooms that continue the style of flooring and the paint palette which will complement any of your personal decor choices. When on your self - tour be sure to check out the master bathroom and the custom ceramic tile flooring. The "L" shaped counter top offers plenty of counter space. As a bonus, the screen

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.