Jasmine Estates, FL
9421 Barnstead Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9421 Barnstead Lane

9421 Barnstead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9421 Barnstead Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Home coming soon 9/21/18!Adorable home available for a self - tour! Recently remodeled, from front to back, this home is truly impressive! As you walk in, you will admire the wood style flooring that is further enhanced by the natural light that streams in from the over - sized window! The key feature to the home has to be the awesome kitchen which comes equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting. As a bonus, the kitchen comes with a large, center kitchen island where you can cook to your hearts content! The natural oak, stained cabinets perfectly complement the color of the wood style flooring. Equally as impressive are the bedrooms and bathrooms that continue the style of flooring and the paint palette which will complement any of your personal decor choices. When on your self - tour be sure to check out the master bathroom and the custom ceramic tile flooring. The "L" shaped counter top offers plenty of counter space. As a bonus, the screen
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9421 Barnstead Lane have any available units?
9421 Barnstead Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9421 Barnstead Lane have?
Some of 9421 Barnstead Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9421 Barnstead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9421 Barnstead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9421 Barnstead Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9421 Barnstead Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9421 Barnstead Lane offer parking?
No, 9421 Barnstead Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9421 Barnstead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9421 Barnstead Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9421 Barnstead Lane have a pool?
No, 9421 Barnstead Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9421 Barnstead Lane have accessible units?
No, 9421 Barnstead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9421 Barnstead Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9421 Barnstead Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9421 Barnstead Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9421 Barnstead Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

