All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 9140 LUNAR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9140 LUNAR LANE
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:24 AM

9140 LUNAR LANE

9140 Lunar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9140 Lunar Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
For RENT, 2 Bedroom home has been nicely painted inside and out with NEW CARPET in both bedrooms, and spacious with closets. This home is nice and bright with plenty of natural light with NEWER WINDOWS and NEWER ROOF. Tile flooring throughout the family room, kitchen and nook with sliding glass doors that leads to the outdoor screened in patio. You can sit and relax out front on the covered porch or you can enjoy the nice size fenced in back yard. Great location close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9140 LUNAR LANE have any available units?
9140 LUNAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9140 LUNAR LANE have?
Some of 9140 LUNAR LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9140 LUNAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9140 LUNAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9140 LUNAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9140 LUNAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 9140 LUNAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9140 LUNAR LANE offers parking.
Does 9140 LUNAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9140 LUNAR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9140 LUNAR LANE have a pool?
No, 9140 LUNAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9140 LUNAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 9140 LUNAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9140 LUNAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9140 LUNAR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9140 LUNAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9140 LUNAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Parking
Jasmine Estates Apartments with PoolsJasmine Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Jasmine Estates Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLInverness, FL
Apollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College