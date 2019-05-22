9140 LUNAR LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

For RENT, 2 Bedroom home has been nicely painted inside and out with NEW CARPET in both bedrooms, and spacious with closets. This home is nice and bright with plenty of natural light with NEWER WINDOWS and NEWER ROOF. Tile flooring throughout the family room, kitchen and nook with sliding glass doors that leads to the outdoor screened in patio. You can sit and relax out front on the covered porch or you can enjoy the nice size fenced in back yard. Great location close to shopping and restaurants.