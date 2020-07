Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Thank you for your interest in 9136 Suffolk Ln in Port Richey! Please text Lauren at 727-240-6212 for a tour!

Don't miss out on this spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 1 car garage. Located close to US19 for easy access to wherever you need to be. Contact Lauren for a showing. Text for fastest response. 727.240.6212 Tile floors and covered back porch as well! Pets okay with pet fee. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

Rent $875, Security Deposit $875

Please Text Lauren today!