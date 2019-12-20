9121 Chantilly Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning oven

Freshly renovated 3/1 in a quiet neighborhood. Spacious living room and kitchen/dining room. Laundry/utility room attached to master bedroom. Easy access to US19 and nearby shopping

Pets allowed with a monthly $30 pet fee per pet.

No evictions or felonies will be acceptable.



Contact Lauren today to schedule a viewing or for more info 72-240-6212.