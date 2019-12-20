9121 Chantilly Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668 Regency Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly renovated 3/1 in a quiet neighborhood. Spacious living room and kitchen/dining room. Laundry/utility room attached to master bedroom. Easy access to US19 and nearby shopping Pets allowed with a monthly $30 pet fee per pet. No evictions or felonies will be acceptable.
Contact Lauren today to schedule a viewing or for more info 72-240-6212.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln have any available units?
9121 Chantilly Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9121 Chantilly Ln have?
Some of 9121 Chantilly Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 Chantilly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9121 Chantilly Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 Chantilly Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9121 Chantilly Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln offer parking?
No, 9121 Chantilly Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9121 Chantilly Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln have a pool?
No, 9121 Chantilly Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln have accessible units?
No, 9121 Chantilly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9121 Chantilly Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9121 Chantilly Ln has units with air conditioning.
