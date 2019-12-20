All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 9121 Chantilly Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9121 Chantilly Ln
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:00 AM

9121 Chantilly Ln

9121 Chantilly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9121 Chantilly Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly renovated 3/1 in a quiet neighborhood. Spacious living room and kitchen/dining room. Laundry/utility room attached to master bedroom. Easy access to US19 and nearby shopping
Pets allowed with a monthly $30 pet fee per pet.
No evictions or felonies will be acceptable.

Contact Lauren today to schedule a viewing or for more info 72-240-6212.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 Chantilly Ln have any available units?
9121 Chantilly Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9121 Chantilly Ln have?
Some of 9121 Chantilly Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 Chantilly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9121 Chantilly Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 Chantilly Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9121 Chantilly Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln offer parking?
No, 9121 Chantilly Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9121 Chantilly Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln have a pool?
No, 9121 Chantilly Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln have accessible units?
No, 9121 Chantilly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9121 Chantilly Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9121 Chantilly Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9121 Chantilly Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College