Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

8824 Saint Regis Lane

8824 Saint Regis Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8824 Saint Regis Ln, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House For Rent - Move-In Ready! - Remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home. Beautiful house with fireplace and covered lanai. Plenty of space to move around. The house has tile flooring in the main areas and wood floors in the bedrooms. Centrally located and easy access to all major roads and highways. Property is near US-19 and Ridge Rd. Close to Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park

Move-in requirements - 1st month's rent and (1) month's security deposit.

$50 Application fee per adult. Application also requires (2) references in order to submit.

Please contact 727-495-3552 to schedule showing

(RLNE3937553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

