8824 Saint Regis Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

House For Rent - Move-In Ready! - Remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home. Beautiful house with fireplace and covered lanai. Plenty of space to move around. The house has tile flooring in the main areas and wood floors in the bedrooms. Centrally located and easy access to all major roads and highways. Property is near US-19 and Ridge Rd. Close to Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park



Move-in requirements - 1st month's rent and (1) month's security deposit.



$50 Application fee per adult. Application also requires (2) references in order to submit.



Please contact 727-495-3552 to schedule showing



