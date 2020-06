Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the secluded community of Radcliffe Estates. This home is in pristine condition and has tons of room for the entire family. The 4th bedroom is conveniently located right next to the Master bedroom which makes it ideal for either a home office or Nursery. The other two bedrooms are split off to the other side of the home. These bedrooms are much bigger than most bedrooms in the area. The kitchen has BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances. The yard has plenty of room for parking with a driveway round about in addition to the 2 car parking pad. The bright white rock garden in the front yard make for very easy yard maintenance. The back yard is also easy maintenance made mostly of cement and rocks. This rare 4/2 in this neighborhood will not last long. Schedule an easy private tour today!