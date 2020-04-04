All apartments in Jasmine Estates
8800 Elm Leaf Court

8800 Elm Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

8800 Elm Leaf Court, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Forest Lake Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Newly Remodeled 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home- Pet Friendly - Brand NEW Flooring Throughout Home- NO Carpet!
Interior Freshly Painted
NEW Vanities in all 3 Bathrooms
Master Bedroom has a walk-in Closet and a Private Master Bath
Large Living Room/Dining Area
Updated Kitchen- NEW Countertops, NEW Backsplash, Ample Cabinet Space & a Pantry
Enclosed Porch leads to a Large Screened in Porch!
1 Car Garage with Widen Driveway for Extra Parking
Nice Shade from the Large Oak Trees
Neighborhood offers a playground!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE3011326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

