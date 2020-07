8220 WESTFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME IS SPACIOUS WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS - SO CLEAN AND ON A NICE LOOKING STREET. OVER 1400 SQFT PLUS IT HAS AN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. VERY ATTRACTIVE WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THRU MOST OF THE HOME AND BEDROOMS. ENJOY HIGH CEILINGS, EXTRA LARGE GARAGE AND WASHER / DRYER. BONUSES ARE FENCED TREE SHADED YARD WITH SPRINKLERS ON WELL TO SAVE YOU $$ AND ENCLOSED REAR LANAI WITH REMOVABLE VINYL WINDOWS. BEDROOMS 2 AND 3 ARE BIGGER THAN MOST AND BOTH BATHS ARE VERY ROOMY AND CLEAN . THIS HOME HAS MANY FEATURES FOUND IN MUCH HIGHER PRICED HOMES - ITS READY AND WAITING FOR YOU. GOOD CREDIT + BACKGROUND ALONG WITH SUFFICIENT INCOME REQUIRED