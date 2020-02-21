7805 Treasure Pointe Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2/1 single family home in Port Richey - Come home to this great renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Port Richey. This home features a beautifully updated kitchen with newer cabinets, appliances, and granite counters. Walk in through the front door and you will find an open concept living room. 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom on one side of the home and a bonus room off of the kitchen. Keep moving through to the screened porch overlooking out to the great sized fenced in backyard. One car garage offers washer and dryer hookup and additional room for storage.



(RLNE5307013)