All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 7737 Turnbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7737 Turnbridge Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 5:07 AM

7737 Turnbridge Drive

7737 Turnbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7737 Turnbridge Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7737 Turnbridge Drive have any available units?
7737 Turnbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 7737 Turnbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7737 Turnbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7737 Turnbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7737 Turnbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7737 Turnbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 7737 Turnbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7737 Turnbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7737 Turnbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7737 Turnbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7737 Turnbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7737 Turnbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7737 Turnbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7737 Turnbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7737 Turnbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7737 Turnbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7737 Turnbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College