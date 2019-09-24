7335 Populus Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Lakeside Property! - Recently renovated. Impeccable home with a bright and airy sunroom. Situated on Lake Louise. A vacation setting all within your own home. Newer appliances, AC, tiling, cabinets, etc. Tiling throughout helps for easy maintenance.



A must see!



Looking for long term tenant. Anyone 18 and older needs to fill out application and a full screening (credit/criminal/rental) will be done.



Rent: $995

Security Deposit: $995

Pets upon approval with additional fee

Application Fee: $40/per person

Monthly Combined Income Requirement: $2985

Non-smoking home.



Please inquire at lnlconsulting.info@gmail.com or call/text 951.708.6012 to walk through a prescreen and schedule a viewing.



