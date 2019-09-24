All apartments in Jasmine Estates
7335 Populus Dr

7335 Populus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7335 Populus Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Lakeside Property! - Recently renovated. Impeccable home with a bright and airy sunroom. Situated on Lake Louise. A vacation setting all within your own home. Newer appliances, AC, tiling, cabinets, etc. Tiling throughout helps for easy maintenance.

A must see!

Looking for long term tenant. Anyone 18 and older needs to fill out application and a full screening (credit/criminal/rental) will be done.

Rent: $995
Security Deposit: $995
Pets upon approval with additional fee
Application Fee: $40/per person
Monthly Combined Income Requirement: $2985
Non-smoking home.

Please inquire at lnlconsulting.info@gmail.com or call/text 951.708.6012 to walk through a prescreen and schedule a viewing.

(RLNE2788673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7335 Populus Dr have any available units?
7335 Populus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7335 Populus Dr have?
Some of 7335 Populus Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7335 Populus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7335 Populus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 Populus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7335 Populus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7335 Populus Dr offer parking?
No, 7335 Populus Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7335 Populus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7335 Populus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 Populus Dr have a pool?
No, 7335 Populus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7335 Populus Dr have accessible units?
No, 7335 Populus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7335 Populus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7335 Populus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7335 Populus Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7335 Populus Dr has units with air conditioning.
