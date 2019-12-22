All apartments in Jasmine Estates
7325 IVANHOE DRIVE
7325 IVANHOE DRIVE

7325 Ivanhoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7325 Ivanhoe Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice, clean 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with easy to care for with tile flooring throughout that will not last long. This home was recently fully renovated and features a newer central heating and air conditioning system, new windows unlike the leaky crank windows most rentals in Port Richey have, new premium window treatments, and new ceramic tile flooring that flows through the entire house. Additionally, there is a fenced yard and a separate external storage shed. We even include a washer and dryer in the house for your convenience!

Picture #1 shows the front of the house.
Picture #2 shows you the upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances!
Picture #3 shows the living room which is about 15 x 12.
Picture #4 shows the dining area which is about 12 x 10.
Picture #5 shows the eat-in dining area which is about 6 x 6.
Picture #6 shows you the master bedroom that is approximately 12x10.
Picture #7 shows you bedroom #2 which is about 10x11.
Picture #8 shows you bedroom #3 which is about 10x10.
Picture #9 show you the newly tiled bathroom.
Picture #10 shows you another view of the bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE have any available units?
7325 IVANHOE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE have?
Some of 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7325 IVANHOE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7325 IVANHOE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
