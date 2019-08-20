All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 7230 Fox Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7230 Fox Hollow Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 1:55 PM

7230 Fox Hollow Drive

7230 Fox Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7230 Fox Hollow Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home for rent located in Port Richey, FL! This home features neutral walls, and bright light throughout. The living area and bedrooms feature new carpet flooring. Both bedrooms are spacious. The bathroom is located next to each bedroom. It features decorative tile in the shower/tub combo. The kitchen has recently been updated with new cabinets and countertops. There is a small area for an informal dining room just off the kitchen. Enjoy the outdoor entertaining in the large screened in porch and the spacious backyard. Small dog allowed with $300 pet fee.

Rent: $900
Security Deposit: $900
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Square Feet: 840

For more information on this rental please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7230 Fox Hollow Drive have any available units?
7230 Fox Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7230 Fox Hollow Drive have?
Some of 7230 Fox Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7230 Fox Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7230 Fox Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 Fox Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7230 Fox Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7230 Fox Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7230 Fox Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 7230 Fox Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7230 Fox Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 Fox Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 7230 Fox Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7230 Fox Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 7230 Fox Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 Fox Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7230 Fox Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7230 Fox Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7230 Fox Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College