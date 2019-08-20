7230 Fox Hollow Drive

Amenities

Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home for rent located in Port Richey, FL! This home features neutral walls, and bright light throughout. The living area and bedrooms feature new carpet flooring. Both bedrooms are spacious. The bathroom is located next to each bedroom. It features decorative tile in the shower/tub combo. The kitchen has recently been updated with new cabinets and countertops. There is a small area for an informal dining room just off the kitchen. Enjoy the outdoor entertaining in the large screened in porch and the spacious backyard. Small dog allowed with $300 pet fee.



Rent: $900

Security Deposit: $900

Beds: 2

Bath: 1

Square Feet: 840



For more information on this rental please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



