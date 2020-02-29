7210 EMBASSY BLVD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN EMBASSY HILLS - Check out the 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Newly remodeled home in Port Richey. Stainless Steel ppliances, Granite Counter-Tops, Wood Laminate Flooring Washer and Dryer Connections, Screened in Porch with a Fenced in Back Yard, Access to Nearby Shopping and Highway 19.



Holding Security Deposit Required,

First Full Month Due at Move In and Prorated Rent Taken on 2nd. Month

Applications: 85.00 per Adult Over the Age of 18 Living in the Home

Administration Fee: of 275.00

Liability Insurance & A/C Filter Service Required Monthly



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (727) 705-2153 or email emba7210@rent.dynasty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3555755)