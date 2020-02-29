All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 7210 EMBASSY BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7210 EMBASSY BLVD
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

7210 EMBASSY BLVD

7210 Embassy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7210 Embassy Boulevard, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN EMBASSY HILLS - Check out the 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Newly remodeled home in Port Richey. Stainless Steel ppliances, Granite Counter-Tops, Wood Laminate Flooring Washer and Dryer Connections, Screened in Porch with a Fenced in Back Yard, Access to Nearby Shopping and Highway 19.

Holding Security Deposit Required,
First Full Month Due at Move In and Prorated Rent Taken on 2nd. Month
Applications: 85.00 per Adult Over the Age of 18 Living in the Home
Administration Fee: of 275.00
Liability Insurance & A/C Filter Service Required Monthly

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (727) 705-2153 or email emba7210@rent.dynasty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3555755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7210 EMBASSY BLVD have any available units?
7210 EMBASSY BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7210 EMBASSY BLVD have?
Some of 7210 EMBASSY BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7210 EMBASSY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7210 EMBASSY BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7210 EMBASSY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7210 EMBASSY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7210 EMBASSY BLVD offer parking?
No, 7210 EMBASSY BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 7210 EMBASSY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7210 EMBASSY BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7210 EMBASSY BLVD have a pool?
No, 7210 EMBASSY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 7210 EMBASSY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7210 EMBASSY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7210 EMBASSY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7210 EMBASSY BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7210 EMBASSY BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7210 EMBASSY BLVD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College