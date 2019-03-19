7110 PARROT DRIVE

Amenities

Beautifully updated, comfortable Single Family Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and attached 1 Car Garage. Conveniently located close to all shopping, schools, dining, golf and of course powder sand beaches! This home is a Great Family Home! New, white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, glass backsplash and lighting. Newer stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms with upgraded marble tile, new fixtures, new toilets, and lighting. New windows, new ceiling fan, new light fixtures, new door handles the list goes on and on. Entire home has been freshly painted inside and out. Bonus room/lanai, large rear yard with storage shed. No pet size restrictions, NO HOA FEES, No Flood Insurance Required!