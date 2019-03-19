All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7110 PARROT DRIVE

7110 Parrot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7110 Parrot Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifully updated, comfortable Single Family Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and attached 1 Car Garage. Conveniently located close to all shopping, schools, dining, golf and of course powder sand beaches! This home is a Great Family Home! New, white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, glass backsplash and lighting. Newer stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms with upgraded marble tile, new fixtures, new toilets, and lighting. New windows, new ceiling fan, new light fixtures, new door handles the list goes on and on. Entire home has been freshly painted inside and out. Bonus room/lanai, large rear yard with storage shed. No pet size restrictions, NO HOA FEES, No Flood Insurance Required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 PARROT DRIVE have any available units?
7110 PARROT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7110 PARROT DRIVE have?
Some of 7110 PARROT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 PARROT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7110 PARROT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 PARROT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7110 PARROT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7110 PARROT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7110 PARROT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7110 PARROT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7110 PARROT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 PARROT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7110 PARROT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7110 PARROT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7110 PARROT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 PARROT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7110 PARROT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7110 PARROT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7110 PARROT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
