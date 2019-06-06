All apartments in Jasmine Estates
7040 POTOMAC DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM

7040 POTOMAC DRIVE

7040 Potomac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7040 Potomac Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This little gem has a lot to offer. Beautiful tile from the front door, all the way through to the Florida room, fresh paint, and an open floor plan that includes the dining area and a really inviting kitchen combine to make this one irresistible house! With family in mind, the original floor plan was extended to add a master bedroom and bathroom that still connect to the second bedroom so Mom can keep an eye on that little one. No little one? Think Office!The rest of the extension is the Florida room-no screen porch after-thought, a nicely done room to enjoy. Closets everywhere for storage. Newer air conditioning system will be easier on your electric bills, newer hurricane-resistant garage door to keep your family safe. The big back yard has room for whatever you can imagine and the location could not be better! Our work is almost done, as you can see. At this price, this will not last long, so don't hesitate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE have any available units?
7040 POTOMAC DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE have?
Some of 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7040 POTOMAC DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7040 POTOMAC DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
