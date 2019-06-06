7040 POTOMAC DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan oven refrigerator

This little gem has a lot to offer. Beautiful tile from the front door, all the way through to the Florida room, fresh paint, and an open floor plan that includes the dining area and a really inviting kitchen combine to make this one irresistible house! With family in mind, the original floor plan was extended to add a master bedroom and bathroom that still connect to the second bedroom so Mom can keep an eye on that little one. No little one? Think Office!The rest of the extension is the Florida room-no screen porch after-thought, a nicely done room to enjoy. Closets everywhere for storage. Newer air conditioning system will be easier on your electric bills, newer hurricane-resistant garage door to keep your family safe. The big back yard has room for whatever you can imagine and the location could not be better! Our work is almost done, as you can see. At this price, this will not last long, so don't hesitate!