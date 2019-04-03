All apartments in Jasmine Estates
7040 Oakshire Drive

Location

7040 Oakshire Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This adorable 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage home could be the Forever Home you are looking for! Great floor plan with living/dining room featuring a mirrored wall, family room with sliders that open onto the screened lanai, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, refrigerator, cooktop, wall oven. Master bedroom with private bath, walk in closet and sliders opening to the large screened lanai. 2nd bed and bath are good sized. Just painted throughout, new carpet in bedrooms. One car garage with opener. Nice fenced back yard. Driveway is upgraded with pavers and mature trees give great shade. Come take a look at this charmer and see if it is the home for you!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7040 Oakshire Drive have any available units?
7040 Oakshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7040 Oakshire Drive have?
Some of 7040 Oakshire Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7040 Oakshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7040 Oakshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 Oakshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7040 Oakshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7040 Oakshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7040 Oakshire Drive offers parking.
Does 7040 Oakshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7040 Oakshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 Oakshire Drive have a pool?
No, 7040 Oakshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7040 Oakshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 7040 Oakshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 Oakshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7040 Oakshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7040 Oakshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7040 Oakshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
