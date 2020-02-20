7020 Ingleside Dr

Amenities

This is a beautifully renovated three bed, two bath single family home with a fenced yard and a two car garage. Completely MOVE IN READY with a great location just two blocks from the busy Embassy Blvd and less than 5 minutes from the Gulf View Square Mall (more than 100 stores). Several schools are within 1.5 miles. Updates include newer kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and newly constructed island, newer appliances, updated master bathroom with new tile, shower and vanity, fully fenced in yard and much more!