Jasmine Estates, FL
7020 Ingleside Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

7020 Ingleside Dr

7020 Ingleside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7020 Ingleside Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
This is a beautifully renovated three bed, two bath single family home with a fenced yard and a two car garage. Completely MOVE IN READY with a great location just two blocks from the busy Embassy Blvd and less than 5 minutes from the Gulf View Square Mall (more than 100 stores). Several schools are within 1.5 miles. Updates include newer kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and newly constructed island, newer appliances, updated master bathroom with new tile, shower and vanity, fully fenced in yard and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 Ingleside Dr have any available units?
7020 Ingleside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7020 Ingleside Dr have?
Some of 7020 Ingleside Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 Ingleside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Ingleside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Ingleside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7020 Ingleside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7020 Ingleside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7020 Ingleside Dr offers parking.
Does 7020 Ingleside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 Ingleside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Ingleside Dr have a pool?
No, 7020 Ingleside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7020 Ingleside Dr have accessible units?
No, 7020 Ingleside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Ingleside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7020 Ingleside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 Ingleside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7020 Ingleside Dr has units with air conditioning.

