6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath 2 garage house with a gorgeous above ground swimming pool. This home features Two big bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Also an additional bonus room that would make a great family room. Extra large 2 car garage that will fit two cars with additional room for more storage. The back yard features a gorgeous above ground pool, a covered patio and an outdoor shower. This is a great house, near to many amenities including shopping centers, restaurants, major highways and much more.