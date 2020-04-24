All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:40 AM

6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE

6934 West Fairfax · No Longer Available
Location

6934 West Fairfax, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath 2 garage house with a gorgeous above ground swimming pool. This home features Two big bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Also an additional bonus room that would make a great family room. Extra large 2 car garage that will fit two cars with additional room for more storage. The back yard features a gorgeous above ground pool, a covered patio and an outdoor shower. This is a great house, near to many amenities including shopping centers, restaurants, major highways and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE have any available units?
6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE have?
Some of 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6934 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

