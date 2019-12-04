All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

6841 Twilite Dr

6841 Twilite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6841 Twilite Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious Pool Home - Property Id: 183771

Spacious home Located in Port Richey. Rent $1250/month. Tenant pays all utilities. Newer Central Heat /Air. Walk in closets. Large In-ground Pool and spacious fenced in backyard. Large Storage Shed. Newly Remodeled Bathrooms. Kitchen has pass-through window to bar/pool area. Kitchen Appliances and washer and dryer included. Less than a mile from shopping and restaurants. Pets are allowed but must be approved.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/183771p
Property Id 183771

(RLNE5351097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6841 Twilite Dr have any available units?
6841 Twilite Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 6841 Twilite Dr have?
Some of 6841 Twilite Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6841 Twilite Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6841 Twilite Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6841 Twilite Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6841 Twilite Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6841 Twilite Dr offer parking?
No, 6841 Twilite Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6841 Twilite Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6841 Twilite Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6841 Twilite Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6841 Twilite Dr has a pool.
Does 6841 Twilite Dr have accessible units?
No, 6841 Twilite Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6841 Twilite Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6841 Twilite Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6841 Twilite Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6841 Twilite Dr has units with air conditioning.
