6810 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located off of US 19 in Port Richey and is conveniently located right down the road from Gulf View Square Mall with tons of shopping and restaurants located nearby! If your looking for more relaxation Salt Springs State Park is also barely over a mile away. This perfect family home has a little something for everyone. Freshly painted with tile throughout most of the house. Sliding doors lead out to a true Florida Room, perfect for relaxing in after a long day or to use as a 4th bedroom. Plenty of natural lighting to brighten up the whole house. Attached garage with full size washer/dryer hookups. Pet friendly! Call today!