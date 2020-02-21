Amenities
10014 Cherry Creek Ln Available 02/01/23 Beautiful 3/1 in Port Richey with Garage - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House. Newly upgraded. Large fenced yard. Garage, Washer and Dryer Hookups, and Brand New Appliances
Move in Ready!
Terms:
- $1050.00 month (12 month lease)
- $0 Security deposit with an approval credit
- $45 application fee Non-Refundable-- per person over the age of 18
- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Cooling System: Central Air
- 932 Square Feet
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
For additional information please call (727) 860-8099 or 813-252-5112
