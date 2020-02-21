All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

10014 Cherry Creek Ln

10014 Cherry Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10014 Cherry Creek Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10014 Cherry Creek Ln Available 02/01/23 Beautiful 3/1 in Port Richey with Garage - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House. Newly upgraded. Large fenced yard. Garage, Washer and Dryer Hookups, and Brand New Appliances

Move in Ready!

Terms:
- $1050.00 month (12 month lease)
- $0 Security deposit with an approval credit
- $45 application fee Non-Refundable-- per person over the age of 18
- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Cooling System: Central Air
- 932 Square Feet

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call (727) 860-8099 or 813-252-5112

(RLNE4062623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10014 Cherry Creek Ln have any available units?
10014 Cherry Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 10014 Cherry Creek Ln have?
Some of 10014 Cherry Creek Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10014 Cherry Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10014 Cherry Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10014 Cherry Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10014 Cherry Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10014 Cherry Creek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10014 Cherry Creek Ln offers parking.
Does 10014 Cherry Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10014 Cherry Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10014 Cherry Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 10014 Cherry Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10014 Cherry Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 10014 Cherry Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10014 Cherry Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10014 Cherry Creek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10014 Cherry Creek Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10014 Cherry Creek Ln has units with air conditioning.
