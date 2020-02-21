Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

10014 Cherry Creek Ln Available 02/01/23 Beautiful 3/1 in Port Richey with Garage - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House. Newly upgraded. Large fenced yard. Garage, Washer and Dryer Hookups, and Brand New Appliances



Move in Ready!



Terms:

- $1050.00 month (12 month lease)

- $0 Security deposit with an approval credit

- $45 application fee Non-Refundable-- per person over the age of 18

- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

- Cooling System: Central Air

- 932 Square Feet



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call (727) 860-8099 or 813-252-5112



