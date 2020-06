932 1ST ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

SPECTACULAR OCEANVIEWS WITH OVER 900 SG FT OF WRAP AROUND COVERED BALCONY ON THE 6TH FLOOR FACING SOUTH AND EAST. THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM AND 3 1/2 BATH WITH OVER 2500 SG FT, LOTS OF WINDOWS, OPEN GOURMET KITCHEN WITH EAT IN SPACE, FABULOUS MASTER QUARTERS,CALIFORNIA CLOSETS,WHIRLPOOL TUB AND LARGE WALK IN SHOWER. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE WOOD FLOORS,EXPANDED LAUNDRY ROOM, FRESHLY PAINTED, GATED POOL AND HOT TUB, UNDERGROUND PARKING AND OUTSIDE PARKING, ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES, A MUST TO SEE