915 14TH AVE S

1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath apartment 1/2 mile to Beach. Approx 1000 sq ft... Cheap Rent for the Right Tenant. Front Half of House. Completely Closed off. ! Tenant in Back... Shared use of Garage and Washer/ Dryer. Pay half of Utility bill. Unfurnished. Patio. New Metallic Epoxy Floors and counters, just Painted. No Dishwasher. Big Bedroom. Available Sept 1st..... First/ Last/ Security. NO PETS - $ 5,000.00 Animal Fee... Call to Set Time to See. Tenant Occuoied. Will Go Quick.... Call Michael Keilly. Owner is Licensed Realtor. Tenant to Verify Sq Footage