All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 915 14TH AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
915 14TH AVE S
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 PM

915 14TH AVE S

915 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

915 14th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath apartment 1/2 mile to Beach. Approx 1000 sq ft... Cheap Rent for the Right Tenant. Front Half of House. Completely Closed off. ! Tenant in Back... Shared use of Garage and Washer/ Dryer. Pay half of Utility bill. Unfurnished. Patio. New Metallic Epoxy Floors and counters, just Painted. No Dishwasher. Big Bedroom. Available Sept 1st..... First/ Last/ Security. NO PETS - $ 5,000.00 Animal Fee... Call to Set Time to See. Tenant Occuoied. Will Go Quick.... Call Michael Keilly. Owner is Licensed Realtor. Tenant to Verify Sq Footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 14TH AVE S have any available units?
915 14TH AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Is 915 14TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
915 14TH AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 14TH AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 915 14TH AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 915 14TH AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 915 14TH AVE S offers parking.
Does 915 14TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 14TH AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 14TH AVE S have a pool?
No, 915 14TH AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 915 14TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 915 14TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 915 14TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 14TH AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 14TH AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 14TH AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville