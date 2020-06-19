All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
782 8TH AVE S
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:22 PM

782 8TH AVE S

782 8th Avenue South · (904) 707-4414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

782 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully furnished and Immaculate townhome only 5 blocks off the sand and surf. Live the beach lifestyle in this upgraded home with two bedrooms upstairs, including a private balcony and stylish bath. Downstairs is an open floor-plan with a half bath, a fully equipped kitchen with stunning QUARTZ countertops, SS appliances and a washer&dryer! New wood flooring installed all over. Lawn maintenance included! Don't miss this opportunity to live the carefree beachy lifestyle in addition to being close to shopping, restaurants, bars and major hospitals.''all furniture shown is included within rent*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 782 8TH AVE S have any available units?
782 8TH AVE S has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 782 8TH AVE S have?
Some of 782 8TH AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 782 8TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
782 8TH AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 782 8TH AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 782 8TH AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 782 8TH AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 782 8TH AVE S does offer parking.
Does 782 8TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 782 8TH AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 782 8TH AVE S have a pool?
No, 782 8TH AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 782 8TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 782 8TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 782 8TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 782 8TH AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 782 8TH AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 782 8TH AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
