782 8TH AVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Fully furnished and Immaculate townhome only 5 blocks off the sand and surf. Live the beach lifestyle in this upgraded home with two bedrooms upstairs, including a private balcony and stylish bath. Downstairs is an open floor-plan with a half bath, a fully equipped kitchen with stunning QUARTZ countertops, SS appliances and a washer&dryer! New wood flooring installed all over. Lawn maintenance included! Don't miss this opportunity to live the carefree beachy lifestyle in addition to being close to shopping, restaurants, bars and major hospitals.''all furniture shown is included within rent*