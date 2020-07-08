All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

530 2nd Street South,unit 2

530 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

530 South 2nd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
carpet
Beautiful 2/2 2nd floor unit for rent on 2nd street, Jacksonville beach 1/2 Month off second months rent - Beautiful 2B/2B 2nd floor unit for rent. 1/2 Month off second months rent. All carpet in the unit with patio entrance plus an impressively large shared courtyard retreat. Parking available. Comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Walk to the ocean or enjoy the ocean breeze from the patio entrance.

(RLNE3293658)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 have any available units?
530 2nd Street South,unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 have?
Some of 530 2nd Street South,unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
530 2nd Street South,unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 offers parking.
Does 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 have a pool?
No, 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 2nd Street South,unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

