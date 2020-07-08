530 2nd Street South,unit 2

530 South 2nd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Jacksonville Beach
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2/2 2nd floor unit for rent on 2nd street, Jacksonville beach 1/2 Month off second months rent - Beautiful 2B/2B 2nd floor unit for rent. 1/2 Month off second months rent. All carpet in the unit with patio entrance plus an impressively large shared courtyard retreat. Parking available. Comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Walk to the ocean or enjoy the ocean breeze from the patio entrance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
