Jacksonville Beach, FL
525 3rd St N
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

525 3rd St N

525 3rd Street North · (904) 802-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants. The condo has a large kitchen with granite counter tops, wine cooler, tile and stainless appliances. Enjoy your large master suite that includes double vanities with a lot of storage, garden jacuzzi tub, walk in closet and balcony access. The unit comes with a washer/dryer. Pier Point has electronic privacy access, pool, hot tub, clubhouse, fitness center, garage parking and a storage unit. Minimum 12 month lease term. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent. Condo HOA fee of $100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 3rd St N have any available units?
525 3rd St N has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 3rd St N have?
Some of 525 3rd St N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 3rd St N currently offering any rent specials?
525 3rd St N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 3rd St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 3rd St N is pet friendly.
Does 525 3rd St N offer parking?
Yes, 525 3rd St N does offer parking.
Does 525 3rd St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 3rd St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 3rd St N have a pool?
Yes, 525 3rd St N has a pool.
Does 525 3rd St N have accessible units?
No, 525 3rd St N does not have accessible units.
Does 525 3rd St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 3rd St N has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 3rd St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 3rd St N has units with air conditioning.
