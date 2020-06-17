525 3rd St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants. The condo has a large kitchen with granite counter tops, wine cooler, tile and stainless appliances. Enjoy your large master suite that includes double vanities with a lot of storage, garden jacuzzi tub, walk in closet and balcony access. The unit comes with a washer/dryer. Pier Point has electronic privacy access, pool, hot tub, clubhouse, fitness center, garage parking and a storage unit. Minimum 12 month lease term. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent. Condo HOA fee of $100.