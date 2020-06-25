All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:14 AM

400 N. 14th Ave Unit C

400 14th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

400 14th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Casa Del Mar - Casa Del Mar, 3 story condo, only 3 blocks to the OCEAN! Newer construction & FABULOUS UPGRADES! Super KITCHEN! Granite Counterops & HighEnd Stainless Appliances with a 36'' oven! 3 B.R. + 3.5 bath., 2 car garage. Fireplace with gas logs & built-ins. Main level is all tiled. Built in gas grill and 8 person hot tub on main level balcony, pool table can stay, and a walk-in laundry room! Two large walkin closets in master bedroom..Surround Sound in living area. A MUST SEE. Has a washer and dryer! No pets, but landlord may consider pet with prior approval and will have a non refundable pet fee and additional $50/per month.

(RLNE3654570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C have any available units?
400 N. 14th Ave Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C have?
Some of 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
400 N. 14th Ave Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C offers parking.
Does 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C have a pool?
No, 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C have accessible units?
No, 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 N. 14th Ave Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
