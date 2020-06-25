400 N. 14th Ave Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Casa Del Mar - Casa Del Mar, 3 story condo, only 3 blocks to the OCEAN! Newer construction & FABULOUS UPGRADES! Super KITCHEN! Granite Counterops & HighEnd Stainless Appliances with a 36'' oven! 3 B.R. + 3.5 bath., 2 car garage. Fireplace with gas logs & built-ins. Main level is all tiled. Built in gas grill and 8 person hot tub on main level balcony, pool table can stay, and a walk-in laundry room! Two large walkin closets in master bedroom..Surround Sound in living area. A MUST SEE. Has a washer and dryer! No pets, but landlord may consider pet with prior approval and will have a non refundable pet fee and additional $50/per month.



(RLNE3654570)