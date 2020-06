Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

You will love this spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom condo right on the ocean! Completely renovated and just steps away from the pool and sand! 120 ft balcony with AC. Walk in closet in master bedroom and a bonus room. Indoor/Outdoor pool is a must see. Reserved parking directly in front of condo door. Wonderful low rise community gives it an intimate one of a kind feeling. Brand new washer & dryer, granite counter tops, updated appliances and more. Fully Furnished !!!