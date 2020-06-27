222 14th Avenue N

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super Cool Beach Studio Condo - Upstairs Unit available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - Inside Pictures coming soon...Super cool beach studio condo. Awesome launching pad for everything beach living is about - 2 short blocks to the sand, cruising 1st street or the beach on bikes, and close to great eats and shops! Very functional setup with full kitchen, Murphy bed, and large walk-in closet. Laundry room is onsite. Really nice pool area. Whether you make it home or a weekend getaway it is sure to be a hub for a lot of fun. Come see this exciting efficiency condo...You won't be disappointed!!



Rent Includes Water/Sewer/Trash and includes your own reserved parking spot, complex cannot be entered without gate key for added security.



CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER 904-615-0834



Jennifer Lynch

Licensed Agent

904-615-0834



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL. 32204

(904)-701-3276



(RLNE5000281)