222 14th Avenue N
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

222 14th Avenue N

222 14th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

222 14th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Cool Beach Studio Condo - Upstairs Unit available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - Inside Pictures coming soon...Super cool beach studio condo. Awesome launching pad for everything beach living is about - 2 short blocks to the sand, cruising 1st street or the beach on bikes, and close to great eats and shops! Very functional setup with full kitchen, Murphy bed, and large walk-in closet. Laundry room is onsite. Really nice pool area. Whether you make it home or a weekend getaway it is sure to be a hub for a lot of fun. Come see this exciting efficiency condo...You won't be disappointed!!

Rent Includes Water/Sewer/Trash and includes your own reserved parking spot, complex cannot be entered without gate key for added security.

CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER 904-615-0834

Jennifer Lynch
Licensed Agent
904-615-0834

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL. 32204
(904)-701-3276

(RLNE5000281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

