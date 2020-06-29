2213 GORDON AVE

Amenities

Looking to rent IMMEDIATELY? This very lovely, move-in-ready, beautiful beach Townhouse is ready for you. Located East of A1A, 2 blocks away from the ocean, this 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms home is very airy, well lit with natural light from outside. There is one bedroom on each floor with en-suite. Well equipped, good size kitchen, Vaulted ceiling living room with fire place. Carpet upstairs and tile downstairs. Enjoy the sunrise off the back balcony and sunset off the front balcony, from the master bedroom. Back balcony overlooks the back yard, great for BBQ, gathering and/or hanging out. House comes with washer & Dry and plenty of storage space. You can park more than two cars. Home is walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafes & entertainments. It's GREAT DEAL.