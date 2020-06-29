All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

2213 GORDON AVE

2213 Gordon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Gordon Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Looking to rent IMMEDIATELY? This very lovely, move-in-ready, beautiful beach Townhouse is ready for you. Located East of A1A, 2 blocks away from the ocean, this 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms home is very airy, well lit with natural light from outside. There is one bedroom on each floor with en-suite. Well equipped, good size kitchen, Vaulted ceiling living room with fire place. Carpet upstairs and tile downstairs. Enjoy the sunrise off the back balcony and sunset off the front balcony, from the master bedroom. Back balcony overlooks the back yard, great for BBQ, gathering and/or hanging out. House comes with washer & Dry and plenty of storage space. You can park more than two cars. Home is walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafes & entertainments. It's GREAT DEAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 GORDON AVE have any available units?
2213 GORDON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2213 GORDON AVE have?
Some of 2213 GORDON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 GORDON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2213 GORDON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 GORDON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2213 GORDON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 2213 GORDON AVE offer parking?
No, 2213 GORDON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2213 GORDON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 GORDON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 GORDON AVE have a pool?
No, 2213 GORDON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2213 GORDON AVE have accessible units?
No, 2213 GORDON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 GORDON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 GORDON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 GORDON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 GORDON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
