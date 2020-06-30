2121 Gordon Ave Unit A Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 first floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach - Walk to the beach and 1/2 off the Second Month's Rent! - Beautiful 2/1 first floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach right behind water tower. Located at the intersection of 22nd and 3rd st, behind Ron Schloth Law Offices. Living/ dining combo with breakfast bar in kitchen. All tile living room and bedrooms are luxury vinyl plank floors. Fans in both bedrooms. Freshly painted exterior as well. Bathroom with shower only with sliding glass doors. (no tub)White fridge and stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Freshly painted and 2-3 minutes walk to the beach. Move in special - 1/2 off the second month's rent! Start the beach life now!



Pets allowed but requires owners approval.



(RLNE3722607)