Jacksonville Beach, FL
2121 Gordon Ave Unit A Unit A
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2121 Gordon Ave Unit A Unit A

2121 Gordon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Gordon Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 first floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach - Walk to the beach and 1/2 off the Second Month's Rent! - Beautiful 2/1 first floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach right behind water tower. Located at the intersection of 22nd and 3rd st, behind Ron Schloth Law Offices. Living/ dining combo with breakfast bar in kitchen. All tile living room and bedrooms are luxury vinyl plank floors. Fans in both bedrooms. Freshly painted exterior as well. Bathroom with shower only with sliding glass doors. (no tub)White fridge and stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Freshly painted and 2-3 minutes walk to the beach. Move in special - 1/2 off the second month's rent! Start the beach life now!

Pets allowed but requires owners approval.

(RLNE3722607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

