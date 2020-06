Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

GREAT FURNISHED SHORT TERM WEEKLY/MONTHLY RENTAL. $1000. weekly or $2500. monthly rentalAdorable furnished beach bungalow with pool 2 blocks to the beach. One bedroom with kitchen. Also has a pull out couch in living room. Occ tax of 13% and $75. Cleaning fee applies to each visit. ($75 for weekly $150 for monthly) Pricing is for a week long rental starting any day of the week. Rates could vary on Holidays and special events.