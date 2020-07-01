204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool putting green

Beautiful, fully furnished penthouse condo in Ocean's Edge. GE Profile appliances, granite kitchen counters, walk in closet, view of fountain and lagoon. Tastefully appointed condo is furnished with upscale furnishings, accessories, dishes, pots, pans and linens. Just bring your personal belongings and move right in. Condo is on top floor and is very quiet. Storage closet outside front door is perfect for beach chairs, coolers and boogie boards. On site covered storage for bikes, paddle boards and sea kayaks. Beautiful on site amenities include clubhouse, zero-edge pool, poolside cabanas, summer kitchen, 24 hour fitness center, putting green and acres of manicured grounds with lighted walkways, There are even 2 waterfalls! Best of all, you are just steps from the beach.