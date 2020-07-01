All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD

204 Laguna Villa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

204 Laguna Villa Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
putting green
Beautiful, fully furnished penthouse condo in Ocean's Edge. GE Profile appliances, granite kitchen counters, walk in closet, view of fountain and lagoon. Tastefully appointed condo is furnished with upscale furnishings, accessories, dishes, pots, pans and linens. Just bring your personal belongings and move right in. Condo is on top floor and is very quiet. Storage closet outside front door is perfect for beach chairs, coolers and boogie boards. On site covered storage for bikes, paddle boards and sea kayaks. Beautiful on site amenities include clubhouse, zero-edge pool, poolside cabanas, summer kitchen, 24 hour fitness center, putting green and acres of manicured grounds with lighted walkways, There are even 2 waterfalls! Best of all, you are just steps from the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have any available units?
204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have?
Some of 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD offer parking?
No, 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD has a pool.
Does 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.

