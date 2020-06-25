201 25TH AVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool bike storage

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom condo on 2nd floor in sought after Ocean's Edge. Light and bright with screened porch overlooking quiet courtyard and steps to the beach. New wood-look vinyl floors, fresh paint and beachy colors. Amenities include clubhouse, zero edge pool and cabanas surrounding pool, sunset dock witih fire pit, shaded walking paths, summer kitchen and 24 hour fitness center. covered bike storage and private storage closet at front door. Quiet, peaceful and ready for occupancy. Come discover the serenity of the beach lifestyle.