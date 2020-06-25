All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 201 25TH AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
201 25TH AVE S
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

201 25TH AVE S

201 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

201 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bike storage
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom condo on 2nd floor in sought after Ocean's Edge. Light and bright with screened porch overlooking quiet courtyard and steps to the beach. New wood-look vinyl floors, fresh paint and beachy colors. Amenities include clubhouse, zero edge pool and cabanas surrounding pool, sunset dock witih fire pit, shaded walking paths, summer kitchen and 24 hour fitness center. covered bike storage and private storage closet at front door. Quiet, peaceful and ready for occupancy. Come discover the serenity of the beach lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 25TH AVE S have any available units?
201 25TH AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 201 25TH AVE S have?
Some of 201 25TH AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 25TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
201 25TH AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 25TH AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 201 25TH AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 201 25TH AVE S offer parking?
No, 201 25TH AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 201 25TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 25TH AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 25TH AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 201 25TH AVE S has a pool.
Does 201 25TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 201 25TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 201 25TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 25TH AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 25TH AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 25TH AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville