Amenities

You will adore living in this exclusive and immaculate 11th floor condo. Recently updated and completely renovated with modern and relaxing highlights. Spacious Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Jacuzzi style bathtub in master suite. Porcelain Tile Floors. Adjustable track lighting in master suite. High end Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Washer and Dryer included. 2 parking spaces plus 1 garage parking space. Pictures cannot describe the truly breathtaking views of sunrise over the ocean from eleven floors above the beach. Energy efficient tankless water heater. Available for Move-in. Available unfurnished only.