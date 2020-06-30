All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 1815 KINGS CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
1815 KINGS CT
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM

1815 KINGS CT

1815 Kings Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1815 Kings Court, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
JAX BEACH BEAUTY! A RARE FIND. Secluded neighborhood. House is on a Cul-De-Sac w/ Executive Homes. The home & landscaping; Beautiful. The backyard is a dream. Fenced in backyard w/ POOL & SPA. Big Fish Pond w/ waterfall. Deck & Pergola. Great for outdoor entertaining & Cook-Outs. 4 B.R's, 2.5 baths. Master Suite is on the main level. Master bath is FABULOUS & all new! Big walk in closet. New Ceramic tile floor in M. BR. & door that leads to pool & backyard. Tile in Entry, Ofc (or, could be a Formal Dining RM), Half Bath, GREAT RM, Kitchen & Eat in area. 1/2 bath has door to POOL. Top floor has loft. 3 more B.R's & 2nd full bath in hallway. 2 car garage. ALL yard work, Fish Pond & pool maintenance included in rent. Pest Control; inside home only as needed & see Lease details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 KINGS CT have any available units?
1815 KINGS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1815 KINGS CT have?
Some of 1815 KINGS CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 KINGS CT currently offering any rent specials?
1815 KINGS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 KINGS CT pet-friendly?
No, 1815 KINGS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1815 KINGS CT offer parking?
Yes, 1815 KINGS CT offers parking.
Does 1815 KINGS CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 KINGS CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 KINGS CT have a pool?
Yes, 1815 KINGS CT has a pool.
Does 1815 KINGS CT have accessible units?
No, 1815 KINGS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 KINGS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 KINGS CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 KINGS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 KINGS CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville