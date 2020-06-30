1815 KINGS CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

JAX BEACH BEAUTY! A RARE FIND. Secluded neighborhood. House is on a Cul-De-Sac w/ Executive Homes. The home & landscaping; Beautiful. The backyard is a dream. Fenced in backyard w/ POOL & SPA. Big Fish Pond w/ waterfall. Deck & Pergola. Great for outdoor entertaining & Cook-Outs. 4 B.R's, 2.5 baths. Master Suite is on the main level. Master bath is FABULOUS & all new! Big walk in closet. New Ceramic tile floor in M. BR. & door that leads to pool & backyard. Tile in Entry, Ofc (or, could be a Formal Dining RM), Half Bath, GREAT RM, Kitchen & Eat in area. 1/2 bath has door to POOL. Top floor has loft. 3 more B.R's & 2nd full bath in hallway. 2 car garage. ALL yard work, Fish Pond & pool maintenance included in rent. Pest Control; inside home only as needed & see Lease details.