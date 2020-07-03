All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 1701 THE GREENS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
1701 THE GREENS WAY
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1701 THE GREENS WAY

1701 The Greens Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1701 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
The Palms Condo - Property Id: 259767

A Great second floor 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in The Palms complex, a gated community. Granite countertops and updated appliances. The complex features a large pool, hot tub, and grill near the clubhouse with included gym, a front pool with grill as well as a lighted tennis court and available boat parking. This property is extremely close to the complex entrance and the front pool with a built-in grill. This unit is located on the quiet side of the complex with no noise from Butler Blvd. This is a great location with easy access to shopping and travel on Butler Blvd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259767
Property Id 259767

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5696073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have any available units?
1701 THE GREENS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have?
Some of 1701 THE GREENS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 THE GREENS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1701 THE GREENS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 THE GREENS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1701 THE GREENS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1701 THE GREENS WAY offers parking.
Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 THE GREENS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1701 THE GREENS WAY has a pool.
Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have accessible units?
No, 1701 THE GREENS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 THE GREENS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 THE GREENS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville