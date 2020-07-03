1701 THE GREENS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

The Palms Condo - Property Id: 259767



A Great second floor 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in The Palms complex, a gated community. Granite countertops and updated appliances. The complex features a large pool, hot tub, and grill near the clubhouse with included gym, a front pool with grill as well as a lighted tennis court and available boat parking. This property is extremely close to the complex entrance and the front pool with a built-in grill. This unit is located on the quiet side of the complex with no noise from Butler Blvd. This is a great location with easy access to shopping and travel on Butler Blvd.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5696073)