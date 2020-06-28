1420 EASTWIND DR

Amenities

Adorable and updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in desirable south Jax Beach! Short walk to South Beach Park/Sunshine Playground, Seabreeze Elementary, and less than a mile to the beach. The fenced backyard is an entertainer's dream with no-maintenance turf and a private patio. Desirable split floorplan with upgrades throughout, including custom crown-molding and beadboard accents. Modern kitchen features stainless appliances, backsplash, and plenty of counter-space. Living area boasts vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, and lots of natural light. Quick drive to popular shopping and restaurants, NS Mayport, and easy access to JTB. Available November 1. Pets welcome subject to owner's approval and a $250 non-refundable per pet fee. Washer/Dryer included. 12-month minimum lease.