All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 1420 EASTWIND DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
1420 EASTWIND DR
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:40 PM

1420 EASTWIND DR

1420 Eastwind Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1420 Eastwind Drive, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable and updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in desirable south Jax Beach! Short walk to South Beach Park/Sunshine Playground, Seabreeze Elementary, and less than a mile to the beach. The fenced backyard is an entertainer's dream with no-maintenance turf and a private patio. Desirable split floorplan with upgrades throughout, including custom crown-molding and beadboard accents. Modern kitchen features stainless appliances, backsplash, and plenty of counter-space. Living area boasts vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, and lots of natural light. Quick drive to popular shopping and restaurants, NS Mayport, and easy access to JTB. Available November 1. Pets welcome subject to owner's approval and a $250 non-refundable per pet fee. Washer/Dryer included. 12-month minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 EASTWIND DR have any available units?
1420 EASTWIND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1420 EASTWIND DR have?
Some of 1420 EASTWIND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 EASTWIND DR currently offering any rent specials?
1420 EASTWIND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 EASTWIND DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 EASTWIND DR is pet friendly.
Does 1420 EASTWIND DR offer parking?
Yes, 1420 EASTWIND DR offers parking.
Does 1420 EASTWIND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 EASTWIND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 EASTWIND DR have a pool?
No, 1420 EASTWIND DR does not have a pool.
Does 1420 EASTWIND DR have accessible units?
No, 1420 EASTWIND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 EASTWIND DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 EASTWIND DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 EASTWIND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 EASTWIND DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville