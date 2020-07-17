1415 1st St N Apt 304

Amenities

Don't miss this great opportunity for beach views in your luxury condo from your living room and master bedroom! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has tons of natural light and beach vibes throughout. Modern wood-look tile, soft-closing custom cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless fridge. Split bedroom floor plan with the master bedroom offering a spacious walk in closet, linen cabinetry, separate vanities and glass enclosed shower in your en suite. Washer and Dryer are included. Overlook the beach from your balcony and have coffee watching the sun come up over the ocean, relax in the pool and hot tub beach side, or work out in the bright ocean view fitness center. Pets under 25lbs considered. 2 max. Nonrefundable pet fee: $250 per pet. Pet Rent $15/mo per pet. Resident benefit package: $20/month.