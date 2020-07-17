All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

1415 1st St N Apt 304

1415 1st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1415 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Don't miss this great opportunity for beach views in your luxury condo from your living room and master bedroom! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has tons of natural light and beach vibes throughout. Modern wood-look tile, soft-closing custom cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless fridge. Split bedroom floor plan with the master bedroom offering a spacious walk in closet, linen cabinetry, separate vanities and glass enclosed shower in your en suite. Washer and Dryer are included. Overlook the beach from your balcony and have coffee watching the sun come up over the ocean, relax in the pool and hot tub beach side, or work out in the bright ocean view fitness center. Pets under 25lbs considered. 2 max. Nonrefundable pet fee: $250 per pet. Pet Rent $15/mo per pet. Resident benefit package: $20/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 1st St N Apt 304 have any available units?
1415 1st St N Apt 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1415 1st St N Apt 304 have?
Some of 1415 1st St N Apt 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 1st St N Apt 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1415 1st St N Apt 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 1st St N Apt 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 1st St N Apt 304 is pet friendly.
Does 1415 1st St N Apt 304 offer parking?
No, 1415 1st St N Apt 304 does not offer parking.
Does 1415 1st St N Apt 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 1st St N Apt 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 1st St N Apt 304 have a pool?
Yes, 1415 1st St N Apt 304 has a pool.
Does 1415 1st St N Apt 304 have accessible units?
No, 1415 1st St N Apt 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 1st St N Apt 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 1st St N Apt 304 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 1st St N Apt 304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1415 1st St N Apt 304 has units with air conditioning.
