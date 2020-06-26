1405 CONSTITUTION PL

Amenities

**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in Jacksonville Beach available for rent! This home has been newly renovated. There are gorgeous wood floors and tile throughout the entire home. Separate formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with tall 42'' cabinets, large island, stainless steel/black appliances and granite countertops! Breakfast nook located just off the kitchen as well. This home has a nice size fenced in backyard as well. Single car garage with washer/dryer included. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.No roommates please.