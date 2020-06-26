All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

1405 CONSTITUTION PL

1405 Constitution Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1405 Constitution Place, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in Jacksonville Beach available for rent! This home has been newly renovated. There are gorgeous wood floors and tile throughout the entire home. Separate formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with tall 42'' cabinets, large island, stainless steel/black appliances and granite countertops! Breakfast nook located just off the kitchen as well. This home has a nice size fenced in backyard as well. Single car garage with washer/dryer included. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.No roommates please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 CONSTITUTION PL have any available units?
1405 CONSTITUTION PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1405 CONSTITUTION PL have?
Some of 1405 CONSTITUTION PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 CONSTITUTION PL currently offering any rent specials?
1405 CONSTITUTION PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 CONSTITUTION PL pet-friendly?
No, 1405 CONSTITUTION PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1405 CONSTITUTION PL offer parking?
Yes, 1405 CONSTITUTION PL offers parking.
Does 1405 CONSTITUTION PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 CONSTITUTION PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 CONSTITUTION PL have a pool?
No, 1405 CONSTITUTION PL does not have a pool.
Does 1405 CONSTITUTION PL have accessible units?
No, 1405 CONSTITUTION PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 CONSTITUTION PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 CONSTITUTION PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 CONSTITUTION PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 CONSTITUTION PL does not have units with air conditioning.
