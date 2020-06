1265 18TH ST N

Amenities

GREAT VALUE FOR THIS 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL HOME IN JACKSONVILLE BEACH. AVAILABLE APRIL 6TH. BUILT IN 2012 STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW 1,761 SQ. FT. OF SPAVE 3 BEDROOMS,2.5 BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE & FENCED BACKYARD. ENJOY THE BEACH LIFESTYLE WITH A SHORT BIKE RIDE TO THE BEACH. PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINMENT WITH A GAS STOVE & LARGE KITCHEN CABINETS, BACKSPLASH, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & TILED FLOORS. MAIN BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR WITH DUAL HIS/HERS WALK IN CLOSETS, DOUBLE VANITIES & GLASS TILED SHOWER. 2 OTHER BEDROOMS WITH JACK & JILL BATHROOM. EXTENDED COVERED PATIO IS A PEACEFUL RETREAT OR A PERFECT SPOT FOR A BARBECUE. RECENTLY ADDED BRICK PAVERS, A PERGOLA & FIRE PIT. CONVENIENT OUTDOOR SHOWER, IRRIGATION SYSTEM, UTILITY SINK IN 2 CAR GARAGE. WATER SOFTENER & LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED