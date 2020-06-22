1126 1ST ST N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Unfurnished, long term rental available in Jacksonville Beach w/ocean views! 1/2 block to beach, close to restaurants and shopping as well. Located in established Northshore Condominiums, this is a south end unit with corner windows offering lots of light and views. Located on the 5th floor, this condo features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Condo has 1 assigned garage space and 1 assigned parking space in lot. Available August 1st. Current furnishings do not reflect current tenant. Condo is rented unfurnished.