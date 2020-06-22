All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
1126 1ST ST N

1126 1st Street North · (904) 612-1191
Location

1126 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1705 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unfurnished, long term rental available in Jacksonville Beach w/ocean views! 1/2 block to beach, close to restaurants and shopping as well. Located in established Northshore Condominiums, this is a south end unit with corner windows offering lots of light and views. Located on the 5th floor, this condo features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Condo has 1 assigned garage space and 1 assigned parking space in lot. Available August 1st. Current furnishings do not reflect current tenant. Condo is rented unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 1ST ST N have any available units?
1126 1ST ST N has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1126 1ST ST N have?
Some of 1126 1ST ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 1ST ST N currently offering any rent specials?
1126 1ST ST N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 1ST ST N pet-friendly?
No, 1126 1ST ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1126 1ST ST N offer parking?
Yes, 1126 1ST ST N does offer parking.
Does 1126 1ST ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 1ST ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 1ST ST N have a pool?
Yes, 1126 1ST ST N has a pool.
Does 1126 1ST ST N have accessible units?
No, 1126 1ST ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 1ST ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 1ST ST N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 1ST ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 1ST ST N does not have units with air conditioning.
