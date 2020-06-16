All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:53 AM

105 25TH AVE S

105 25th Avenue South · (904) 631-6211
Location

105 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit L22 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1417 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
Absolutely perfect 3 BR. Everything's new right down to screens on windows. Condo includes all appliances and brand new furnishings in all rooms except 2nd and 3rd BR's. Condo may be leased furnished for $2,350 or unfurnished for $2,250/mo. Second floor location overlooking spring-fed creek and waterfall in center of lush Ocean's Edge grounds. Ample storage including designated lockable bike storage and private storage next to front door. GE Profile appliances, new full size W/D, granite counters. 2 reserved parking spaces. If you are looking for a beach condo, east of A1A and in mint condition, this one's for you! Plus you can enjoy great amenities-clubhouse, pool, sunset deck, 24 hr. fitness center and best of all, you are steps from the beach in sought after south Jax Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 25TH AVE S have any available units?
105 25TH AVE S has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 25TH AVE S have?
Some of 105 25TH AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 25TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
105 25TH AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 25TH AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 105 25TH AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 105 25TH AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 105 25TH AVE S does offer parking.
Does 105 25TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 25TH AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 25TH AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 105 25TH AVE S has a pool.
Does 105 25TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 105 25TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 105 25TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 25TH AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 25TH AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 25TH AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
