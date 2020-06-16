105 25TH AVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bike storage

Absolutely perfect 3 BR. Everything's new right down to screens on windows. Condo includes all appliances and brand new furnishings in all rooms except 2nd and 3rd BR's. Condo may be leased furnished for $2,350 or unfurnished for $2,250/mo. Second floor location overlooking spring-fed creek and waterfall in center of lush Ocean's Edge grounds. Ample storage including designated lockable bike storage and private storage next to front door. GE Profile appliances, new full size W/D, granite counters. 2 reserved parking spaces. If you are looking for a beach condo, east of A1A and in mint condition, this one's for you! Plus you can enjoy great amenities-clubhouse, pool, sunset deck, 24 hr. fitness center and best of all, you are steps from the beach in sought after south Jax Beach.